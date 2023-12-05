Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 5th (ARGX, BMBL, BR, CNK, COIN, ETSY, FIVN, FM, GRFS, GTLB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 5th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $615.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $15.50 to $16.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $160.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $0.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $540.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.60 to $4.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Argus from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $554.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $250.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $365.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $67.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $82.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

