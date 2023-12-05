Analyzing Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) & Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) and Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Churchill Downs pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Playtech pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Churchill Downs pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Playtech pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Churchill Downs has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Churchill Downs and Playtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $2.38 billion 3.62 $439.40 million $4.71 24.54 Playtech N/A N/A N/A $0.51 10.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than Playtech. Playtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Churchill Downs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.9% of Churchill Downs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Playtech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Churchill Downs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and Playtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 15.15% 49.33% 5.73% Playtech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Churchill Downs and Playtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 1 7 0 2.88 Playtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Churchill Downs currently has a consensus target price of $139.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than Playtech.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats Playtech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops. In addition, the company designs, develops, and sells software. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

