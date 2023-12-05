Analyzing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sight Sciences and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 4 1 0 2.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 68.50%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than PolyPid.

This table compares Sight Sciences and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -74.55% -43.37% -32.02% PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 1.91 -$86.24 million ($1.27) -2.20 PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.20

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats PolyPid on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

