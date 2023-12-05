Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 1,769,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,906. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

