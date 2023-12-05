Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,867 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

AR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 1,709,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

