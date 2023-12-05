ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.435 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.29.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
ANZ Group Company Profile
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
