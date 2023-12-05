ApeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97.63 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $630.07 million and $97.63 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
