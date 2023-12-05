Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 10,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,828. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

