Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $617,890.29

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $617,890.29 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Arcblock
Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars.
