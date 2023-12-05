Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 237,074 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 201,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,930. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

