Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:JPM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
