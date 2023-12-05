Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 17,491 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 319.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 736,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

