Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 322,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 87,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 57,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 223,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

