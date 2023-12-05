Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $678.57. The company had a trading volume of 355,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

