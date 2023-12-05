Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.76. 125,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.41 and a 200 day moving average of $392.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $441.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.