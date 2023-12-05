Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 18,568 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Itron comprises approximately 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.85% of Itron worth $60,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Itron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. 75,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.