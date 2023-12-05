Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 21,843 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $81,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

