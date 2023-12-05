Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 50,808 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Knowles worth $41,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 49,681.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 2,118,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after buying an additional 1,727,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knowles by 123.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 1,423,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 134,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,543. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

