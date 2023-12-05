Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.51% of QuidelOrtho worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,609. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

