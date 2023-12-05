Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.74% of KB Home worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 288,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,322. KB Home has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

