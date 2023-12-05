Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.20% of Sonos worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -156.88, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.