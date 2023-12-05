Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 47,998 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 451,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 116,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,833. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

