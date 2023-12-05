Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the quarter. National Bank comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 972,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens dropped their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 32,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.