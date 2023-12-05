Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $42,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. The company had a trading volume of 92,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

