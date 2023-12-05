Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $26.54 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $26,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 57,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.