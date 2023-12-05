Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $33.93 Million Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 4.41% of SP Plus worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SP

SP Plus Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.