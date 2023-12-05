Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $37.46 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.69% of HealthEquity worth $37,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 376,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,850. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 467.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

