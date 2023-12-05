Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.35% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $62,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 50,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 204,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,430.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

