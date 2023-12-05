Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,181 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $51,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 597,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,927. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.