Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 215,719 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,719 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.41% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,624,000 after acquiring an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 638,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

