Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 6.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 231,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 990,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $875.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.