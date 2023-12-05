ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 848,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,323. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

