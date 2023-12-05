ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 5,153,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,335. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

