Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $545.74 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $8.34 or 0.00019007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $545.74 million and $15.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.65 or 0.00571399 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00119196 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
