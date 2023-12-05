Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.85 million.

Asana Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 5,359,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.