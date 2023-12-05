ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.55 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.96 or 0.99937094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003478 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04768505 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,582,382.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

