Astrid Borkowski Sells 10,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

NASDAQ HLVX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.45. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in HilleVax by 16.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

