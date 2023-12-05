Audius Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.90 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $268.86 million and $20.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,221,056,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,629,537 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

