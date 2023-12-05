Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 375,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 705,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.