Avalanche Price Reaches $26.32 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.62 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $26.32 or 0.00060098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004089 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,543,463 coins and its circulating supply is 365,510,553 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

