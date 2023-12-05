Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces $10.00 Special Dividend

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.97. 550,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,884. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $153.55 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

