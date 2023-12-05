Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $59,898.80 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.72. The company had a trading volume of 387,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,196. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $236.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

