Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 395,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 273,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

