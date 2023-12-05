Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 20,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,877.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $8,339.76.

Backblaze Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 379,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,711. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 64.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

