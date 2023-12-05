Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Barloworld Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.
About Barloworld
