Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Down 1.2%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.
About Beach Energy
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
