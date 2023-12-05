Bellevue Group AG Acquires 21,729 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $49,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,837. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day moving average of $318.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.