Bellevue Group AG Acquires 58,803 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $494.18. 283,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,283. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $553.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

