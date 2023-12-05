Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 1,256,197 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,256,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Profile

(Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.