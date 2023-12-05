Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $41,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,977. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.